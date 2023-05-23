KPN Tests 5G Standalone Network in Netherlands

KPN, the market leader in the Netherlands, has successfully tested the latest 5G standard, 5G Standalone (SA), in its network. This milestone brings the promise of higher speeds, reduced latency, and the implementation of innovative technologies like "Network Slicing" into Network functionality, according to the telco.

KPN 5G on 700 MHz

According to the statement, KPN said it started rolling out 5G services using the 700 MHz frequency band in mid 2020. The 700 MHz 5G Network coverage is now available across the Netherlands, and its 5G network has been recognized as the best in the Netherlands. However, KPN said until now, 5G has been operating in conjunction with 4G, as smartphones combine both 5G and 4G frequency bands, and the core network does not work according to the latest 5G standards.

KPN Standalone 5G

KPN explains in a statement, "With the introduction of 5G Standalone (SA), 5G becomes a standalone technology throughout the entire mobile network. This means that smartphones will exclusively utilize 5G frequency bands, and the core network will be fully optimized for this new 5G standard. This is crucial because many future 5G functionalities rely on the core of the network."

Cloud Gaming Application Demonstrated

Utilizing a test license for the 3.5 GHz spectrum in combination with 5G standalone, KPN, in collaboration with technology partner Ericsson, demonstrated a cloud gaming application in Breda. The test involved playing a video game remotely over the mobile network, utilizing multiple antenna sites across the city.

KPN said that in gaming usage, speed and real-time response (latency) are critical factors determining the outcome. The test achieved nearly 1 Gbps download speed with a latency of just 14 milliseconds, surpassing the performance of the current 5G non-standalone standard.

Broad Applications of 5G Technology

The combination of 5G and the 3.5 GHz frequency band and the new 5G Standalone (SA) standard enables new applications.

For consumers, this means not only higher speeds and increased capacity but also improved performance for cloud gaming applications due to reduced latency.

For business customers, the applications are diverse, ranging from implementation in manufacturing and precision agriculture to transportation and logistics, where robots can be controlled using 5G technology.

KPN 5G Standalone Network by 2024

According to the plan, the 3.5 GHz frequency will become available in the Netherlands later this year. KPN aims to introduce 5G standalone gradually by 2024, offering its customers the enhanced capabilities and benefits of this advanced network technology.