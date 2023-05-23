Motorola Edge 40 Launched in India at an Amazing Price

Motorola Edge 40 looks like a powerful mid-range device from afar. The specifications that the device has and the price it is selling at is just amazing. It truly does stand as a unique option. The only thing that I would suggest people watch out for before purchasing this device is its camera. Motorola has so far produced devices with decent to average cameras only in the mid-range.

Motorola Edge 40 Specifications in India

Motorola Edge 40 has a 6.55-inch pOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate. It has a 3D curved display with support for FHD+ resolution. Moreover, it is the first smartphone in the world to pack the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

It is also the world's slimmest 5G smartphone with IP68 underwater protection and an incredible premium design with PU vegan leather finish. The device has a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, the device has a 32MP sensor at the front. Note that the rear primary camera sensor also supports OIS. It has a 4400mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.

The device comes with support for 14 5G bands and 3 Carrier Aggregation, and Wi-Fi 6 for seamless and fast internet connectivity.

Motorola Edge 40 Price in India

Motorola Edge 40 comes for a price of Rs 29,999 only. It will be available from 30th May, 2023. At this price, the smartphone does like like a fantastic deal. You can get a discount on the retail price in case you are exchanging your old device for it. It will be available on Flipkart as well as the official website of Motorola India. The device can also be purchased through offline retail partners of Motorola once it is available in the market.