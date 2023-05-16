Lava Agni 2 5G Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC Launched in India

Lava, the renowned Indian smartphone manufacturer, has unveiled its latest offering, the Lava Agni 2 5G, which succeeds the previously launched Lava Agni 5G model. The smartphone, which had been extensively teased by the company, comes with impressive features, including a curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

With a 6.78-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display, the Lava Agni 2 5G provides an immersive visual experience. Its 3D dual-curved design supports HDR, HDR 10, and HDR 10+, while the 3D glass back design with a matte finish offers an ergonomic and stylish feel, further protected by double-reinforced glass.

The Lava Agni 2 5G is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC, making it the first phone in India to feature this processor. Running on stock Android 13 out-of-the-box, the phone promises a bloatware-free experience and guarantees upgrades to Android 14 and 15, along with quarterly security updates for a period of three years.

The device boasts a quad rear camera unit housed in a large circular module at the top center of the back panel. It comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, ensuring versatile photography capabilities.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,700mAh battery and supports 66W wired fast charging, capable of charging the device from zero to 50 percent in under 16 minutes. It also boasts support for 13 bands of 5G connectivity, setting it apart from its competitors in the segment. Additionally, the Lava Agni 2 5G features an in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

With its striking display, powerful processor, impressive camera setup, and fast-charging capabilities, the Lava Agni 2 5G aims to provide a premium smartphone experience at an affordable price point.

Lava Agni 2 5G Price in India

The Lava Agni 2 5G is available in a single Viridian colour option and offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Priced at Rs 21,999, the smartphone will be exclusively sold on Amazon India starting May 24, 10 AM IST. Customers who purchase the phone using any major bank Debit/Credit card will enjoy a flat Rs 2,000 discount, reducing the effective price to Rs 19,999.