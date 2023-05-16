Virgin Media O2 Extends 4G Connectivity to 50 Rural Sites in the UK

Virgin Media O2 has successfully deployed 4G connectivity to 50 sites as part of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) programme, significantly improving mobile coverage for rural communities in the UK. The SRN, a collaboration between four mobile network operators (Virgin Media O2, EE, Three and Vodafone) and the UK Government, aims to extend 4G connectivity to 95 percent of the country's landmass by the end of 2025, with a budget of Euros 1 billion.

50 Sites Upgraded with 4G Connectivity

According to the official statement, The village of Helmsdale in the Scottish Highlands became the 50th site to benefit from the upgraded 4G connectivity after Virgin Media O2 made enhancements to an existing mast in the area. Out of the 50 sites, 39 are located in remote parts of Scotland, including 10 in the Argyll and Bute region, while the remaining 11 are in eastern areas of England, such as Yorkshire, Suffolk, and Kent.

Focus on Remote Areas in Scotland and Eastern England

These infrastructure upgrades have resulted in faster data speeds, more reliable connections, and improved voice call quality in areas that previously experienced patchy or slow mobile services. The initiative aims to bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas, ensuring that rural communities have access to reliable and efficient mobile connectivity.

In addition to the 50 live sites, Virgin Media O2 has secured planning consent for works at an additional 100 sites, allowing for future expansion of the network.

Positive Impact in Rural Scotland

According to the official release, The rollout of Virgin Media O2's 4G network has had a particularly positive impact on rural parts of Scotland, with 39 masts installed or upgraded. Notably, around a quarter of these connectivity improvements have been delivered in Argyll and Bute, and further connectivity improvements in Aberdeenshire, the Scottish Borders, the Hebrides, the Highlands, Stirling, Fife, Dumfries, East Lothian, and Perth and Kinross.

The Shared Rural Network programme aims to provide 4G coverage to 84 percent of the UK through all four mobile network operators, with at least one operator offering 4G connectivity to 95 percent of the country. This initiative is a crucial step in ensuring equal access to mobile services across the nation.