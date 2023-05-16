Tele2 Lithuania Achieves 4.45 Gbps Record 5G Speed on 26 GHz Band

Tele2 Lithuania has successfully tested the capabilities of 5G connectivity, setting a record mobile internet speed of 4.45 Gbps in its network. As the first mobile network operator in Lithuania to achieve such a high speed, Tele2 showcased the potential of future 5G capabilities during the testing phase. The record speed attained by Tele2's network underscores the possibilities that lie in 5G ahead.

Tele2, in a statement, said, Although such speed is inspiring for the future, our carefully planned network and ongoing innovations aim to ensure that affordable and high-quality 5G connectivity is available to an ever-expanding customer base."

Testing in the 26 GHz Radio Frequency Band

Tele2 achieved this milestone on its network in the 26 GHz radio frequency band (mmWave) within its network infrastructure. The company received special permission from the Communications Regulatory Authority (RRT) and used a phone specifically designed to conduct the test.

The mmWave (26 GHz) frequency band holds great potential for future applications in terms of both speed and capacity. This means that a large number of people in a single location can enjoy robust internet connectivity.

Potential of the mmWave Frequency Band

However, the properties of this frequency band, characterized by rapid signal attenuation, make it particularly relevant for use during major events, concerts, sports arenas, or busy city centres where a high concentration of people requires strengthened network performance. The wide bandwidth of this frequency band ensures that customers in densely populated areas can enjoy exceptionally fast internet speeds without any congestion.

Future Access to Record Speeds

According to the statement, while the testing of this frequency band has been conducted for several years worldwide, Tele2 has been at the forefront of these trials in Lithuania, continually exploring their potential.

Tele2, however said that the record speed witnessed in Tele2's network will not immediately be available to the general public. According to Tele2, this will happen when 5G network coverage in Lithuania reaches the coverage level of the current 4G++ Network.

5G Speed Tests at the "LOGIN 2023" Conference

Tele2 performed the 5G speed tests during the "LOGIN 2023" conference, taking into account publicly announced data transmission speeds achieved by other mobile network operators in Lithuania's 5G networks.