Telia Activates 5G in Three New Cities, Increasing Coverage to 95 Percent In Lithuania

Telia, the largest telecommunications provider in Lithuania, has activated its 5G network in three new cities in the northeastern part of the country: Birzai, Pakruojis, and Kupiskis. This move increases Telia 5G coverage in the country to 95 percent. By mid-summer, Telia aims to have 99 percent of Lithuania covered by the 5G Network.

Final Stages of Telia 5G Expansion

The telco said, since the beginning of the 5G rollout, it has made efforts to expand its network beyond major cities to reach more remote areas. In March of this year, Telia switched on 5G in four cities within Aukstaitija - Utena, Ignalina, Moletai, and Anyksciai.

The activation of 5G in Birzai, Pakruojis, and Kupiskis marks one of the final stages of this expansion. Zarasai, Visaginas, and Rokiskis are the last three cities in Lithuania that are yet to receive 5G coverage and are expected to be activated by Telia by July.

Telia 5G Network to Reduce Technological Divide Between Regions

According to the statement by Telia, people will have the opportunity to work remotely during the summer in remote areas or diversify their trips to a secluded water body with movie broadcasts of the highest video quality. The coverage of 5G throughout the country will reduce the technological divide between regions.

Telia's 5G Expansion Targets Remote Areas

In smaller towns and villages like Kupiskis, Birzai, Zagare, and Svedasii, Telia's 5G network will enable higher-quality telemedicine services and support businesses using advanced technology.

5G Advantages: Remote Work, High-Quality Streaming, and Self-Driving Cars

The widespread availability of 5G will also create new opportunities for people in remote areas to work remotely or enjoy high-quality streaming of movies and videos. Additionally, the 5G network will be essential for the development of self-driving robotic cars, which are increasingly relevant in rural areas where local stores are closing due to population decline. 5G Network is needed for self-driving robotic cars that could bring vital medicine or food from nearby shops to elderly or disabled people living in remote villages.

Telia's 5G Network Speed Increases Across Lithuania

Telia built more than 1,200 5G base stations in Lithuania last year, which operate on the 700 MHz and 3.5 GHz frequency bands. As a result, according to the company, Telia's mobile internet speed increased from 104.5 Mbps to 159.9 Mbps during the 2022 RRT measurements carried out on roads and railways.

With the activation of 5G in Birzai, Pakruojis, and Kupiskis, Telia is on track to meet its goal of providing 99 percent of Lithuania with 5G coverage by the summer.