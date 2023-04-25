Zain Bahrain Implements Renewable Power Solutions at 5G Sites

Zain Bahrain becomes the first service provider in the Kingdom to implement renewable energy sources for powering networks. Zain Bahrain has partnered with Rental Solutions and Services (RSS) to expand renewable power solutions to more 5G sites after implementing new renewable power solution at one of its commercial 5G sites. The telco now plans to expand to more sites following the initial success.

Zain Bahrain's efforts towards Sustainability

This marks an important step forward in Zain Bahrain's efforts towards environmental sustainability, as the new solution will help reduce carbon emissions. The renewable power solution uses hybrid electrical power systems that combine generators, batteries, and solar panels. According to the telco, this is the first time such a solution has been implemented by a service operator in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Powering Remote 5G Sites

As Zain Bahrain expands its network to meet the increased traffic demands, many of the new sites are located in remote areas that lack access to the power grid. This makes it necessary to find smart solutions that are both efficient and climate-friendly to power these locations.

Benefits of Renewable Power Sources

The new solution has already proven to be effective, reducing CO2 emissions by more than 15%. In addition, it aligns with three Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Goal 9, Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure; Goal 11, Sustainable Cities and Communities; and Goal 12, Responsible Consumption and Production.

According to the statement by the company, "Zain Bahrain continues to explore innovative solutions to optimize energy consumption for sustainable 5G and 4G site operations. The renewable power generation reduces fuel consumption and is a key component towards sustainable connectivity."

Zain Bahrain's commitment to sustainable connectivity

Zain Bahrain continues to invest in other sustainable technologies and innovations to reduce energy consumption across its operations. For example, the company has upgraded its network stations to the latest generation of power-efficient Massive MIMO radios, which have industry-leading energy efficiency and the smallest size and weight possible while improving 5G network performance. Additionally, Zain Bahrain is replacing its equipment shelters with innovative solutions that reduce power consumption by 60%.

Overall, these advanced solutions all contribute to Zain Bahrain's sustainable connectivity ambitions, which are focused on reducing energy consumption and promoting environmental sustainability.