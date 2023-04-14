Zain Expands Network to Seven New Areas in Bahrain

Zain Bahrain has expanded its network to cover seven new areas in Bahrain, providing residents with access to high-quality 5G and 4G mobile experiences. The move highlights the company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction while laying the foundation for a well-connected and digitally-transformed Kingdom.

Highlights

  • Zain Bahrain expands network to 7 new areas in Bahrain.
  • Provides residents with access to high-quality 5G and 4G mobile experiences.
  • Zain Bahrain aims to invest further in infrastructure and develop its network to serve all residents across the Kingdom.

Zain Bahrain, a prominent player in the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom, has announced the expansion of its network to cover seven new areas in Bahrain, allowing residents to access top-notch 5G and 4G mobile Services.

Network Expansion to Seven New Areas

The telco has been working on expanding its network and providing robust connectivity to customers. As part of its broader expansion plan, Zain Bahrain has extended its network to newly-populated areas in the Kingdom, including Damistan, Hidd, Seef District, Salmabad, Al Hajiyat in Riffa, Al Lawzi, and Qalali.

According to a statement by Zain Bahrain, the company is committed to enhancing its services and launching innovative offerings to ensure customer satisfaction. Zain Bahrain aims to invest further in infrastructure and develop its network to serve all residents across the Kingdom. The ultimate goal is to establish a well-connected network that supports long-lasting digital transformation.

Fast Internet Speeds Enhance Customer Experience

The company said, "Fast mobile internet speeds have the potential to enrich customers' experiences, enhance the level of mobile services, and support all business segments. By providing customers with uninterrupted access to the latest mobile services, Zain Bahrain ensures that they stay online with a cutting-edge fast connection."

Enhanced Voice Services

Zain Bahrain has recently partnered with Ericsson to complete Enhanced Voice Services (EVS) trials, making them the first operator in the Kingdom to offer high-quality mobile phone calls with broader audio bandwidth and reduced background noise.

Overall, Zain Bahrain's recent expansion of its network into seven new areas in Bahrain is a significant step forward in its quest to provide customers with a robust and accessible network connection.

