Zain Expands Network to Seven New Areas in Bahrain

Zain Bahrain, a prominent player in the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom, has announced the expansion of its network to cover seven new areas in Bahrain, allowing residents to access top-notch 5G and 4G mobile Services.

Also Read: Zain Jordan Selects Nokia for Nationwide 5G

Network Expansion to Seven New Areas

The telco has been working on expanding its network and providing robust connectivity to customers. As part of its broader expansion plan, Zain Bahrain has extended its network to newly-populated areas in the Kingdom, including Damistan, Hidd, Seef District, Salmabad, Al Hajiyat in Riffa, Al Lawzi, and Qalali.

According to a statement by Zain Bahrain, the company is committed to enhancing its services and launching innovative offerings to ensure customer satisfaction. Zain Bahrain aims to invest further in infrastructure and develop its network to serve all residents across the Kingdom. The ultimate goal is to establish a well-connected network that supports long-lasting digital transformation.

Fast Internet Speeds Enhance Customer Experience

The company said, "Fast mobile internet speeds have the potential to enrich customers' experiences, enhance the level of mobile services, and support all business segments. By providing customers with uninterrupted access to the latest mobile services, Zain Bahrain ensures that they stay online with a cutting-edge fast connection."

Also Read: Zain Bahrain Trials Enhanced Voice Service With Ericsson

Enhanced Voice Services

Zain Bahrain has recently partnered with Ericsson to complete Enhanced Voice Services (EVS) trials, making them the first operator in the Kingdom to offer high-quality mobile phone calls with broader audio bandwidth and reduced background noise.

Overall, Zain Bahrain's recent expansion of its network into seven new areas in Bahrain is a significant step forward in its quest to provide customers with a robust and accessible network connection.