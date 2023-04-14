JioCinema Partners with LG TV for IPL, Check Details

JioCinema, the digital partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL), has teamed up with LG Electronics to offer an enhanced viewing experience of the tournament on LG OLED TVs available in the Indian market. This partnership aims to improve the cricket-watching experience of millions of Indian consumers.

The partnership with LG will enable fans to enjoy a boundary-side view of top-notch action and features, many of which are being introduced to IPL fans for the first time, according to Hursh Shrivastava, Viacom18 Sports Head of Strategy and Partnerships.

This year's IPL is being streamed on JioCinema in 12 different languages across 16 unique feeds, including the Insiders feed, Hangout feed, Fantasy feed, and Fanzone feed. Users can access this content through the JioCinema app on the LG Smart TV, according to the company.

LG OLED TV users will be able to access 4k streaming of the IPL 2023 and a range of other offerings from JioCinema. This partnership demonstrates LG's commitment to providing customers with the best entertainment experience possible, said Gireesan T Gopi, Business Head, Home Entertainment Division, LG Electronics India.

Recently, over 2.2 crore users concurrently watched the IPL as MS Dhoni was batting the last overs chasing a total set by the opponent team. This partnership between JioCinema and LG is expected to boost the popularity of IPL and the accessibility of the tournament among cricket fans across India. The improved viewing experience on LG OLED TVs is set to enhance the overall experience of the tournament for millions of viewers.

JioCinema has received a lot of traction lately because of streaming the IPL for free for users, regardless of whether they are Jio customers or not. The platform now comes under Network18, another entity which Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) owns.