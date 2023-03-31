How to Watch IPL 2023 on Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, D2h, Sun Direct and JioCinema

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is starting today. You can watch the IPL matches online or on the TV with your DTH (direct-to-home) connection. If you are wondering how you can watch IPL 2023, then you have come to the right place. IPL is going to be a two-month-long cricket tournament, and much has changed this time. It is not just the rules inside the cricket matches but also the streaming platform for IPL has changed. Know everything about where you can watch IPL in both TV and mobile in this article.

How to Watch IPL 2023 Online

IPL will start with the clash between Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans. Both are excellent teams and would deliver a great match experience to the fans. To watch IPL 2023 online, you will have to download the JioCinema app. It is owned by Viacom18 and is available to download both via iOS and Android.

To watch IPL on JioCinema, users will have to download the app and log-in via their phone number. It is available for free for everyone, not just Jio subscribers. JioCinema can also be downloaded on the OnePlus TVs and users can comfortably watch IPL on that as well.

Read More - Disney+ Hotstar in India: What’s Changed

How to Watch IPL 2023 via Star Sports on TV

To watch IPL using Star Sports on TV, you need to have an active DTH or cable connection. There are only a handful of DTH operators in India. These are Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, D2h, and Sun Direct. All of them offer subscriptions to the Star Sports channels through which users can watch IPL 2023. On each of the DTH platforms, the channel number of Star Sports channels would be different. Note that there are multiple Star Sports channels that will show IPL in different languages commentary.