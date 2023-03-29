Disney+ Hotstar in India: What’s Changed

Disney+ Hotstar is one of the largest OTT (over-the-top) platforms in the country. If you are someone who has been enjoying the platform for quite some time, well know that the coming future with Disney+ Hotstar is going to be a very different one. Many things that made the platform unique and distinguishable from the others, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in India, would be gone. If you are not aware, Disney+ Hotstar is going to remove all the HBO content from the platform starting March 31, 2023. This means in less than two days, some of the most popular shows on the platform, such as House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones, Sopranos, The Last of Us, and more, would be gone.

Read More - Disney+ Hotstar Will Not Offer HBO Content from March 31

In addition to this, you won't be getting the Indian Premier League (IPL) on the platform. IPL 2023 would be available on the JioCinema app for everyone for free. This means that two of the biggest attractions to the Disney+ Hotstar are now gone from the platform. This would definitely be a disappointing development for many users who bought their subscriptions earlier this year with the hopes of watching HBO content.

Read More - Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plans, What is their Future in India

But while you will be missing out on the HBO content, there's always the Marvel and Disney content to make up for it. Marvel also has a very large fan base in India, and users just want to watch every single movie that has been released on the timeline leading to the next Avengers. Disney is also a very loved production house in India, and its content is enjoyed by both adults and kids. There are also some very cool regional Indian shows in Hindi and other languages for the locals to watch. These regional shows are curated by Hotstar, which has done a fantastic job of bringing some great TV shows to the platform in the last few years.

If you are someone who is comfortable with paying just for the Marvel and Disney content along with Hindi TV shows, then Disney+ Hotstar is still a great platform for you.