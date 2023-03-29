Instagram, Facebook Blue Tick by Meta Cost Revealed for India

After Twitter, Meta Verified is the next big social media platform that is offering the 'Blue Tick' or the verified badge at a cost to the users. Elon Musk sort of gave Meta a proof-of-concept (PoC) by introducing the verified badge with the Twitter Blue subscription for users. Meta Verified will verify both the Facebook and Instagram accounts of the user. The cost of the service has been revealed by the platform for users in India. While it is available only in Australia, New Zealand and the United States only, for now, Indians can join the waitlist for the Meta Verified if they want. Let's check out how much the verification with Meta Verified will cost in India and what perks it would bring for users.

Meta Verified Cost for Indians

Meta Verified will cost Rs 1450 per month for Indians if they buy the subscription from the mobile app, and if they purchase from the desktop browser via the official website of Facebook, then they will have to pay Rs 1,099 per month.

Meta Verified Features for Indians

Meta Verified will bring Enhanced Verification for users, which simply means the Blue Tick or the verified badge on the profile. Then accounts subscribed to the Meta Verified will also get proactive protection. Meta has also promised that subscribers will also get direct support from a real person whenever they face an issue with their account, and their reach would also be expanded. There would also be exclusive stars and stickers for the Meta Verified subscribers.

Currently, Facebook is allowing users to join the waiting list for a Meta Verified subscription. Once available, these users will be notified by the company. Meta is currently testing the waters on its own by launching the subscription on select platforms. It will be interesting to see how this move from the company plays out.