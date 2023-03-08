Disney+ Hotstar Will Not Offer HBO Content from March 31

Disney+ Hotstar is not going to offer customers HBO content from March 31. The development has been confirmed by the company via its Twitter handle. This is making the platform's customers unhappy, who are sharing their disappointment on Twitter. Some of the major HBO titles, such as The Last of Us, Succession, Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, The Wire, The Sopranos, Silicon Valley and more, would not be available on Disney+ Hotstar. One of the recent hits on the platform of Disney+ Hotstar has been HBO's new TV series called The Last of Us.

To recall, Disney+ Hotstar won't even offer IPL streaming to Indian consumers as it lost the streaming rights to Viacom18. It is a big blow to the fans of Disney+ Hotstar, who loved the HBO content and IPL on the platform. It might result in a larger subscriber churn. Disney+ Hotstar's Premium subscription is currently available for Rs 1499 in India. It might not make a lot of sense for many Indian users to purchase a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar post the removal of IPL and HBO content from the platform.

While replying to a tweet, @Hotstar_Helps said, "Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar’s vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events."

It is also worth noting that many of the Indian telecom operators have reduced the overall Disney+ Hotstar bundled prepaid plans. Disney+ Hotstar is one of the largest online OTT streaming platforms in India. While there would be no HBO content and IPL, the platform still holds rights to Disney and Marvel content. It is something that could drive users to stick with Disney+ Hotstar even after all the changes in the near future.