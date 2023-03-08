Alten, Bouygues Telecom and Siemens France Partner for Industrial 5G

Reported by Aparna R

Through this partnership, Alten, Bouygues Telecom Entreprises and Siemens France are joining forces to accelerate the emergence of the Industry for Future in France by supporting French companies in their 5G usage.

Highlights

  • This collaboration between the three companies is aimed at CAC 40 companies and French ETIs.
  • The 5G Network and Private Network Solutions of Bouygues Telecom will be coupled with the solutions of Siemens France and the expertise of Alten.
  • The industrial 5G Networks will be deployed in private, public and hybrid mode.

Alten, Bouygues Telecom and Siemens France Partner for Industrial 5G

Alten, Bouygues Telecom and Siemens France, on the occasion of the Global Industrial exhibition, taking place from March 7th to 10th at Eurexpo Lyon, signed a partnership for the development of Industrial 5G for a period of three years. The partnership aims to develop the uses of Industrial 5G in France by pooling expertise and understanding of Industrial and Network issues.

Also Read: Bouygues Telecom Launches New 5G Box With Enhanced Performance

Developing Industry 4.0 Solutions

According to the statement, this collaboration between the three companies is aimed at CAC 40 companies and French ETIs, with a mission of deploying Industry 4.0 solutions which are use-case specific. The 5G Network and Private Network Solutions of Bouygues Telecom will be coupled with the solutions of Siemens France and the expertise of Alten to integrate the technologies for transforming customers' Industrial sites.

According to Bouygues Telecom, it will offer connectivity adapted to the needs of different industries with guaranteed Quality of Service, Network Security and Low Latency. The industrial 5G Networks will be deployed in private, public and hybrid mode and will address different use cases, including critical applications, Augmented Reality, Control of Robots integrated with IoT and M2M solutions associated with the Objenious brand.

Also Read: SFR Partners With Nokia for 5G SA Network

Manufacturers can demo the solutions built by the integration of 5G solutions set up within the framework of this partnership at Inno Lab, Siemens Digital Experience Center and Alten Labs Factory 4.0.





