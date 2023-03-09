Top 100 Mbps Broadband Plans in India

The data consumption of Indian consumers has gone up severely since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns. Users have also started engaging with high-resolution video streaming platforms and services, which require more data. That is why the demand for fiber broadband internet services went up, and now every major internet service provider (ISP) in the nation offers fiber services. Today, we will look at India's top 100 Mbps broadband plans.

Why 100 Mbps Plans are Good?

Going with a 100 Mbps plan is a good option for most consumers as 100 Mbps is a good enough speed to ensure that multiple devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network can perform well. Then, any speed above 100 Mbps doesn’t convert into much value for the consumers as even watching videos in 4K resolution doesn’t require more than 4 to 5 Mbps.

Top 100 Mbps Broadband Plans from Major ISPs in India

Bharti Airtel’s broadband arm, called Airtel Xstream Fiber, offers a ‘Standard’ plan which comes with 100 Mbps of speed. This plan bundles 3.3TB of monthly data for the consumers and offers unlimited voice calling as well. Additional benefits bundled with this plan are Apollo 24|7 Circle, Xstream Premium, FASTag cashback and Wynk. The monthly cost of using this plan is Rs 799 + GST.

Reliance Jio’s broadband arm, JioFiber, offers a 100 Mbps plan to the customers as well. With this plan, users get 3.3TB of monthly data, and free voice calling is included. Note that there are no additional benefits bundled with this plan of JioFiber. The monthly cost of using this plan is Rs 699 + GST.

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has an amazing 100 Mbps plan for customers. Under the BSNL Bharat Fibre, users get 100 Mbps of speed with up to 1TB of monthly data. There is unlimited calling included with this plan as well. The additional benefits included with this plan of BSNL are Disney+ Hotstar Super, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Voot, and YuppTV. This plan costs Rs 799 + GST.

Alternatively, there’s another BSNL Fibre Values Plus plan with which users will get no OTT (over-the-top) benefits, but they will get 100 Mbps of speed with 3.3TB of monthly data and unlimited voice calling. The monthly cost of using this plan is Rs 849 + GST.

You Broadband, the broadband subsidiary of Vodafone Idea (Vi), offers its 100 Mbps plan for Rs 826 (including taxes) per month. Customers get 3.5TB of monthly data. This plan is not available in every part of the country.

ACT Fibernet, a fast-growing private ISP, offers its 100 Mbps plan for different prices in different cities. If you are looking for the 100 Mbps plan in Bengaluru, then the monthly price is Rs 985 + taxes. The FUP data offered is 3.3TB only.

It is also worth noting that ACT Fibernet mostly offers 150 Mbps plans to customers in several cities in that it provides services. Hyderabad is also one of the rare cities where ACT Fibernet customers can get a 100 Mbps speed connection. In Hyderabad, the plan costs Rs 799 + GST per month.