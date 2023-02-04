Bouygues Telecom Launches New 5G Box With Enhanced Performance

Bouygues Telecom, a French telecommunications company that provides mobile, fixed-line, and internet services to consumers and businesses, announced the launch of an upgraded 5G box for its customers. Bouygues launched its first 5G box in June 2022 and continues its innovation strategy. The telco has launched a brand new 5G box, providing access to high speeds and easy installation. In addition, Bouygues highlighted the environmentally friendly design of the new 5G box.

Bouygues New 5G Box

Bouygues Telecom is offering a new generation 5G box which is WiFi 6 compatible, quick and easy to install, offering optimal performance and coverage. In addition, Bouygues highlights the new vertical design of the device for optimal WiFi distribution, connectivity capabilities of 5 ethernet ports and a USB port, and two buttons on the front panel to manage devices and LEDs of the 5G box with ease.

Environmental Friendly Design

The new 5G box is designed to be easily refurbished or reused and incorporates qualities to reduce environmental impact. The new 5G box material is composed of 95% recycled plastic and does not contain any halogenated substance to improve recycling. In addition, the outer shell is designed to extend its life and reduce scratches, the black colour reduces the signs of ageing, and the passive ventilation helps save energy.

Bouygues New 5G box Pricing

The new 5G box is available at a price of 40.99 euros per month without any commitment. The offering includes B.tv application, Tv on smartphones and tablets, unlimited WiFi access, 70 live TV channels, and 25 replays.

Bouygues Telecom strengthening its presence

To strengthen its presence, Bouygues Telecom has opened a new shop in Lozere, in the heart of downtown Mende. The telco said, "by being physically present, Bouygues Telecom also wants to be as close as possible to its customers in order to develop a relationship of proximity and support with them."

Bouygues Telecom Ambition 2026

As a part of its ambition, Bouygues Telecom wants to become a major player in Fiber in France. The operator is already present in 124 municipalities in the department, representing more than 46,000 households eligible for FTTH Bouygues Telecom offers. For example, in Mende, 7,746 homes can benefit from Bouygues Telecom's high-speed fixed network.

Bouygues Telecom is the first telco to perform a real-world 5G pilot in France in Bordeaux. Bouygues Telecom's 4G mobile network now covers 99% of the department's population.

Bouygues Telecom to Shut Down 2G and 3G

As per recent reports, Bouygues Telecom is planning to shut down its 2G network at the end of 2026 and 3G services by 2029. The spectrum of 2G and 3G services would be allocated to 4G and 5G Networks for better and improved quality and capacity.