OnePlus 11 to Get 4 Years of Major OS Updates

OnePlus 11 is going to get four years of major Android OS updates. This is the most that any OnePlus smartphone has ever gotten. Along with this, the smartphone is going to get five years of security updates. It means that the smartphone would be perfect for long-term use and would also have a better resale value after three years. This is what a user would want from his/her flagship smartphone. So the device would be running on Android 13 based OxygenOS 13 out of the box. The last update that it would get would be Android 17. It would make paying a premium price for the smartphone more digestible for the users.

Whether the same software update policy would apply to the OnePlus 11R 5G or not is something we would only get to know once the device launches in the Indian market. The OnePlus 11 5G is all set to launch on February 7, 2023. Alongside that, OnePlus would launch several other products for consumers in the Indian market. One exciting product that we would see is the OnePlus Pad.

It would be the first time that OnePlus would launch a tablet for the Indian market. OnePlus 11 is expected to be aggressively priced in India, and that should definitely put a dent in the sales of the Galaxy S23 series, which starts at Rs 74,999.