OnePlus Collabs with Hans Zimmer for the OnePlus Buds Pro 2

OnePlus has collaborated with the legendary music composer Hans Zimmer for the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The product is all set to launch on the Cloud 11 event scheduled for February 7, 2023. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 would be the flagship audio product from the company and should be priced in the premium range for TWS (truly wireless stereo) earbuds. OnePlus said that Hans Zimmer has tuned the Master EQ of the upcoming Buds Pro 2. This would enable users to get the best audio listening experience they can get.

Hans Zimmer has won several Academy Awards and Grammy for his amazing work over the years. He is known for delivering the soundtrack for movies such as Interstellar, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Top Gun: Maverick and more.

Zimmer said, "I am pleased to work with OnePlus to ensure its second-generation earbuds allows you to be fully immerse into the music and to be transported into a whole new world."

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are equipped with a Master EQ named Soundscape, which is tuned by Hans Zimmer. The customised EQ has fewer low frequencies than the default setting as well as a brighter and wider sound field that allows users to enjoy the full orchestral sound of a classical symphony and the multidimensional sound of an action film.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 would also feature the Android 13's Spatial Audio. It is going to deliver the kind of sound experience to users that they have never received from any TWS earbuds from OnePlus.