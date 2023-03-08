OneWeb, Orange Sign Distribution Agreement: Details

Instead of fighting with the existing communication service providers (CSPs), OneWeb would actually be complementing their services and enabling connectivity in hard-to-reach areas. OneWeb's technology can ensure that high-speed connectivity with lower latency can be delivered in areas that were super hard to reach for the telcos.

Highlights

  • OneWeb, a global satellite communications (satcom) player, has signed a distribution agreement with a European telecom giant, Orange.
  • The agreement is to expand connectivity services across global regions such as Latin America, Africa, Europe and more.
  • The digital infrastructure across the world needs to be robust to ensure proper communication in scenarios such as the COVID-19 global pandemic.

OneWeb

OneWeb, a global satellite communications (satcom) player, has signed a distribution agreement with a European telecom giant, Orange. The agreement is to expand connectivity services across global regions such as Latin America, Africa, Europe and more. The digital infrastructure across the world needs to be robust to ensure proper communication in scenarios such as the COVID-19 global pandemic. Orange will be leveraging the LEO technology of OneWeb to offer enriched connectivity to enterprise customers and telecom operators globally.

Read More - OneWeb Signs Paratus as Distribution Partner in 37 African Countries

Enterprises will also be able to reach more regions of the world with their services because of this distribution agreement. ISPs, enterprises and telco operators stand to benefit from the digital infrastructure that both OneWeb and Orange will be creating.

Neil Masterson, OneWeb's Chief Executive Officer, said, "This is an exciting partnership that will help improve and expand connectivity globally. Orange’s market-leading position across several continents, coupled with OneWeb’s unique network and LEO technology, will help bridge digital divides and ensure access to efficient, high-quality, and reliable broadband internet is available to customers in Europe, Latin America, Africa and other locations across the world."

Anne-Marie Thiollet, Deputy Executive Vice President of Products and Marketing, Orange Business, says, "Our customers ranging from multi-nationals, enterprises, governments to NGOs will have access to One Web’s pioneering satellite network. This high speed and low latency solution will efficiently complement Orange Business existing portfolio to keep connecting our customers to their applications anytime, anywhere, with the right quality of service to meet their business requirements."

