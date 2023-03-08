11 New Web Series Coming to Netflix in March 2023

One of the many top OTT platforms is Netflix and for all the right reasons. Whether it be a movie or a web series, Netflix's material never fails to keep us totally entertained. On the Netflix platform, numerous web series are slated for premiere in March. In addition, a new season of some of our favourite web shows is coming out, while others are brand-new and look promising. Hence, be on the lookout for these web series' March Netflix release.

Also Read: 10 Popular Movies to Watch on Netflix India Right Now

The online series that will be available on Netflix in March are listed below.

You Season 4 Part 2

Joe begins to revert to his old behaviour after discovering a new obsession in London. As the narrative develops, Joe discovers himself caught in a bad turn of circumstances. Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, and others have pivotal parts in the new season of the thriller series.

Release Date: 9 March 2023

Shadow and Bone - Season 2

Alina learns that she has supernatural abilities that can be turned into a curse. To save her world, she now has to engage in more difficult combat and endure innumerable betrayals. This fantasy drama, which is based on a book by Leigh Bardugo, stars Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Archie Renaux, and others in significant parts.

Release Date: 16 March 2023

Invisible City - Season 2

While looking for his daughter, Eric gets caught up in a conflict between the human and mythical worlds. Yet when he emerges from the holy waters, he reveals his true self. This bizarre series, which is based on Brazilian folklore, stars Marco Pigossi, Alessandra Negrini, Jessica Cores, and others in major parts.

Release Date: 22 March 2023

Also Read: 6 New Netflix Original Films and Web Series You Must Not Miss

Unlock My Boss

Kim Sun-spirit Joo's becomes imprisoned in a smartphone following his death by a cruel assassin. An unemployed young guy finds the possessed phone by accident and assists Sun-ghost Joo's in leading his business and locating his killer. Chae Jong-hyeop, Park Sung-Woong, and Seo Eun-soo play pivotal parts in Lee Chul Ha's fantasy comedy.

Release Date: 6 March 2023

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

The documentary series looks into the mystery surrounding MH370, a plane carrying 239 passengers that vanished without a trace. It makes an effort to comprehend one of the biggest riddles of our time. There will be three episodes of the show.

Release Date: 8 March 2023

Divorce Attorney Shin

Lawyer Shin Sung-Han is an expert in divorce law. However, a loss in his own life motivates him to fight for his customers and prevail in whatever way possible. Cho Seung Woo, Han Hye-jin, Kim Sung-Kyun, and other notable actors play the main characters in this legal drama directed by Lee Jae Hoon.

Release Date: 4 March 2023

Also Read: Movies on Netflix and ZEE5 in the First Week of March

Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu helps the wealthy and well-known handle their problems. He can quickly find a solution to any issue, but his own ex-convict father is the one he cannot manage. This gripping thriller, which is based on the television show Ray Donovan, stars renowned actors Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, and others in the key parts.

Release Date: 10 March 2023

The Glory - Season 2

A gang of pals bullied Moon Dong-eun throughout her whole high school career. She intends to exact revenge on those who made her suffer after becoming traumatised by the events. Her strategies will be fully realised in the upcoming season. This Korean revenge drama, which Ahn Gil-ho directs, has Song Hye-Kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, and other notable actors in pivotal parts.

Release Date: 10 March 2023

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil

From 1987 to 2003, Michel Fourniret was a notable murderer in France. Although it is unclear if his wife was a key player or just a pawn, she is still behind bars. Francis Nachbar, Richard Delgenes, Jean Espitalier, and other participants in the investigation are featured in the crime docuseries.

Release Date: 2 March 2023

Also Read: 7 Netflix Releases in March That Will Satiate Your OTT Craving

Copycat Killer

A depraved serial murderer seizes control of the media and devastates a city. Yet, a tenacious lawyer is prepared to take a chance against the perilous man. Wu Kang-ren, Alice Ko, Ruby Lin, Fandy Fan, and other well-known actors have significant roles in this Chinese drama.

Release Date: 31 March 2023

The Night Agent

A low-level FBI agent named Peter Sutherland works in the White House basement. He has to answer a phone that never rings as part of his employment. Then one day, an unexpected call causes that to alter, placing him and everyone around him in peril. This crime drama, which Seth Gordon directed, features Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, and others.

Release Date: 23 March 2023