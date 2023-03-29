GTPL Hathway Deploys Broadpeak’s Video Streaming Solution

Leveraging Broadpeak's video streaming solutions, GTPL can easily identify data patterns and predict end-user behaviours to enable capacity planning and to improve our subscribers' quality of experience (QoE) and service.

Highlights

  • GTPL serves approximately 11 million cable TV households in more than 1400 cities across 22 key states in India.
  • Broadpeak is a France-based leading provider of Video Streaming Solutions.
  • With this partnership with GTPL, Broadpeak further strengthened its presence in South Asia.

GTPL Broadband, a wholly owned subsidiary of GTPL Hathway and India's sixth-largest private broadband player, has deployed a comprehensive video streaming solution from Broadpeak for OTT delivery. Broadpeak is a France-based leading provider of Content Delivery Network (CDN) and Video Streaming solutions for content providers and Pay TV operators worldwide.

GTPL serves approximately 11 million cable TV households in more than 1400 cities across 22 key states in India. GTPL can offer its millions of subscribers interactive video streaming services, such as live TV, catch-up TV, and VOD, at an exceptional quality of service, as well as improved efficiency and reduced costs, by leveraging Broadpeak's video delivery solutions.

Broadpeak streaming Solutions

According to the statement, "Broadpeak is able to provide GTPL with an entire streaming suite, including CDN, Origin Packager, cache servers, analytics, monitoring, and managed services. Leveraging Broadpeak's video streaming solutions, GTPL can easily identify data patterns and predict end-user behaviours to enable capacity planning and to improve our subscribers' quality of experience (QoE) and service."

Broadpeak's Product Portfolio Leveraged by GTPL

According to the statement, GTPL is using Broadpeak's BkM100 Video Delivery Mediator, BkS350 Origin Packager, BkS400 Video Streamer, BkA100 Video Delivery Analytics, and BkA200 Video Delivery Monitoring to deliver OTT services to subscribers' mobile and Android TV devices.

With all the offerings of Broadpeak, GTPL will be able to continuously monitor the popularity of content based on usage patterns and deliver popular content with a built-in cache mechanism, thereby reducing costs and storage resources.

Broadpeak will help ensure increased business growth by managing GTPL's OTT service delivery with 24/7 support. With this partnership with GTPL, Broadpeak further strengthened its presence in South Asia.

