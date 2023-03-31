Google Fiber Starts Offering 8 Gbps Service in Mesa, Arizona

Google Fiber is a high-speed internet service offered by Google in select cities across the United States. Google Fiber has been expanding to areas to provide Giga speeds to its users. In a recent expansion announcement, Google Fiber started offering service to its first Arizona customers in the Westwood neighbourhood of Mesa. These customers will also be the first Google Fiber customers to experience Google Fiber's 8 Gig service, the fastest service from Google.

Google Fiber 8 Gig Service

For the first time, residential customers will be able to sign up and experience Google Fiber's 8 Gbps service for USD 150 per month. According to the statement, Google Fiber's 8 Gig service offers symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 8000 Mbps with a wired connection, along with Wi-Fi 6 router and up to two mesh extenders. In addition, residential users can also select Google Fiber's 1 Gbps service for USD 70 a month, 2 Gbps service for USD 100 a month or 5 Gbps service for USD 125 a month. All Giga plans from Google Fiber offer symmetrical upload and download speeds.

Gig Plans for Businesses

Local Businesses have Business 2 Gig service for USD 250 per month or Business 1 Gig service for USD 100 per month plan options. Google Fiber said it continues to build its network in Mesa and is just the start of Google Fiber in Arizona.

In another recent update a couple of days back, Google Fiber announced that it is coming to Council Bluffs, Iowa. Council Bluffs joins West Des Moines and Des Moines as the third Google Fiber community in Iowa. Google Fiber aims to commence construction by the end of this year and provide services to its first customers in Council Bluffs in the upcoming year.