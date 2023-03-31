Airtel Digital TV HD and Xstream Box Price Comparison

Bharti Airtel has a very large and renowned DTH (direct-to-home) business under the brand Airtel Digital TV in India. A few years back, Airtel announced the Airtel Xstream Box, which is a Smart STB (Set-Top Box) powered by Android TV. It is a decent option for anyone who doesn't have a Smart TV as it can help users watch OTT (over-the-top) content on their TVs. But yes, that requires an active internet connection. For people who already have a Smart TV, they can go for the HD STB from Airtel. Here is the price for both today.

Airtel Digital TV HD STB Price

The HD STB from Airtel Digital TV is priced at Rs 750 today. Its price has been severely cut over the years, and understandably so. Because of the growth of OTT platforms and on-demand content, the price of the HD STB had to be brought down. It is a decent product as it supports Dolby Digital Sound and enables users to record and play content later.

Airtel Digital TV Xstream Box STB Price

The Xstream Box from Airtel Digital TV is priced at Rs 1500. It is exactly double in price than the HD STB from Airtel. With the Xstream Box, users can stream OTT content from several popular platforms. It also has Chromecast built-in, which means that you can also mirror your device on your TV screens. You will also be able to convert your smartphone into a remote with the Xstream Box. Airtel users can also use the subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium to stream content through the platform via the Xstream Box.

Xstream Box is one of the most popular Android STBs in the country apart from the Tata Play Binge+, which is the Android STB offering from Tata Play, earlier known as Tata Sky.