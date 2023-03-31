Rogers and Fido Customers Get AI-Powered Spam Call Detect Feature

As part of its network and customer experience improvement measures to help Rogers and Fido customers combat unwanted calls, Rogers, a Canadian telecommunications and media company, introduced the Spam Call Detect feature. The Adaptive AI-powered spam call detection feature helps customers avoid unwanted and fraudulent voice calls. The tool monitors incoming calls in real-time and notifies customers of any suspected spam or fraud.

Also Read: Bell Expands Fibre Internet Access to More Locations in Canada

Spam Call Detect Feature

Spam calls and unwanted calls have become a nuisance and distraction in this era of 24 by 7 connectivity, and the AI-powered Spam Call Detect feature helps combat unwanted calls and distractions. Rogers says this is one way the company is helping its customers get back to what matters most. The customer phone plan must include Call Display and Name Display for nuisance call filtering to work; no other app or downloads are required for this feature.

Adaptive and Self-Evolving Analytic Engine

The Spam Call Detect Feature uses a proprietary self-learning analytic engine that continually enhances its capability to observe incoming calls on Rogers' wireless and wireline networks in real time. It assesses each call and determines whether it is potentially spam or fraudulent.

According to the company, "Incoming calls identified as potential spam or fraud will show up on a phone's call display with a warning message such as "Likely Spam" or "Likely Fraud" to help customers decide whether to answer the call. With time, the technology will become even more accurate in predicting whether a call is unwanted spam or fraud."

Additional information may also be displayed, such as "Political", "Non-Profit", "Survey", or the business name to the customers. These warnings are in English everywhere except in Quebec, where they are in French.

Also Read: Bell 5G Coverage Expands to 82% Of Canadians

Service Powered by Hiya

Spam Call Detect is a service developed in collaboration with Hiya that builds upon the measures Rogers has already taken with the CRTC (Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission) to combat unwanted calls. These measures include Universal Call Blocking, which blocks calls from telephone numbers that do not comply with North American or International numbering plans, and STIR/SHAKEN, which authenticates caller ID information for Internet Protocol-based voice calls.

Spam Call Detect Charges

Spam Call Detect is now automatically available at no extra cost to Rogers and Fido wireless and home phone customers with Call and Name Display functionality. Since implementation began, the telco has flagged over 250 million spam/fraud calls for its customers. The Spam Call Detect feature is being deployed across the network and will automatically apply to all phone plans, and customers cannot opt out of this feature. In addition, as part of this feature, Rogers is rolling out the Name Display feature to everyone at no extra cost.

Also Read: Ofcom Requires Telcos to Identify and Block Spoofed Scam Calls

Rogers and Shaw to Proceed with Transformative Merger

In another significant update, Rogers Communications has received final regulatory approval with conditions to acquire Shaw Communications, creating a Number 2 telecom company in Canada. Rogers today reaffirmed the company's merger commitments.