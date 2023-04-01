3GB per Day Prepaid Data Plans From Airtel, Jio and Vi

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) offer their users a range of prepaid plans at different price segments. As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has started, customers need more data to consume more streaming content on a daily basis during the two-month-long cricket tournament. Also, it's the start of the new month, April, and if you are looking for heavy data usage recharges, we got you the list of 3GB per day recharges from Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea.

Here's a comparative list of mobile prepaid plans with a 3GB per day or more data quota.

Reliance Jio 3GB per Day plans

In comparison, we have three plans from Jio. The Rs 219 plan offers users 3GB per day, an extra 2GB of data, and Unlimited Voice and SMS benefits for 14 days. The Rs 399 plan offers 3GB per day, an extra 6GB of data, and Unlimited Voice and SMS benefits for 28 days. The Rs 999 prepaid plan provides users with 3GB of data, an extra 40GB of data, and unlimited voice and SMS benefits for 84 days. There are other benefits bundled with the plans, as seen from the table.

Vodafone Idea 3GB per Day plans

Vodafone Idea offers Rs 359, Rs 409, Rs 475 and Rs 699 prepaid plans with 3GB per day, 3.5GB per day, 4GB per day and 3GB per day data benefits, respectively. All the plans from Vi offer 2GB extra data under data delight, Night Unlimited Data, and Unlimited voice and SMS benefits. Other benefits are as per the table.

Bharti Airtel 3GB per Day plans

Bharti Airtel offers two plans, Rs 499 and Rs 699, with a validity of 28 days and 56 days. Both the plans offer 3GB per day data benefit, Unlimited voice and SMS and other benefits as per the table. Airtel also offers OTT benefits with these plans.

Unlimited 5G

Both Bharti Airtel and Jio offer Unlimited 5G Data to customers in areas where 5G is launched. However, Vodafone Idea (Vi) lacks 5G or PAN India VoLTE support. So for users enjoying Unlimited 5G data from Airtel or Jio, the offerings or plans from Vodafone Idea don't even appeal to or attract them in any which case. Vodafone Idea lost 1.3 million subscribers in Jan, according to TRAI, despite lucrative offerings.