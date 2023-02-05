Bell 5G Coverage Expands to 82% Of Canadians

Bell Canada recently reported that it saw a robust Q4 subscription growth with 41.2% higher mobile phone postpaid activations with 154,617 connections, as its 5G Network coverage now reaches 82% of Canadians as of December 31, 2022.

Bell 5G and 5G+ Network

On June 15, 2022, Bell announced an upgraded version of 5G called 5G+ to differentiate from the standard 5G it offers using 1700 MHz and 2100 MHz bands. Bell markets its fastest 5G Network deployed on 3500 MHz, mid-band spectrum as 5G+. In 2021, Bell secured 3500 MHz spectrum in urban and rural markets across the country and started deploying 5G Network on the band, delivering the fastest speeds to citizens of Canada.

Bell says 5G+ in Canada is the fastest mobile technology to date, optimized for demanding apps and services. With peak theoretical download speeds of up to 3 Gbps in certain areas, gaming, streaming, and video conferencing are expected to become faster and more efficient.

Bell Introduces 3 Gbps Fiber and 5G+ in Select Areas of Atlantic Canada

Bell recently introduced the fastest Internet and mobile speeds in select areas of Atlantic Canada. Bell Gigabit Fibe 3.0 service offers symmetrical download and upload speeds of 3 Gbps (gigabits per second) which is now available to customers in Fredericton and Moncton, New Brunswick.

Similarly, Bell 5G+, which runs on the 3500 MHz band, is now available in select communities in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia. For example, Bell claims that 5G+ Mobile internet speeds in Halifax, the capital of Nova Scotia, are 50% faster than before.

Bell Gigabit Fibe 3.0

Bell Gigabit Fibe 3.0 service includes the Giga Hub with Wi-Fi 6E, enabling gigabit Wi-Fi speeds up to two times faster for connected devices shared in the home than Wi-Fi 6E solutions offered today by other major Canadian ISPs.

Bell 5G+ Services

Bell launched its 5G+ services first in Toronto by deploying 3500 MHz wireless spectrum in the Summer of 2022. Currently, the company is extending its 5G+ coverage to several regions in Atlantic Canada, such as Moncton and Riverview in New Brunswick, St John's, Mount Pearl, Portugal Cove-St. Philip's, and Paradise in Newfoundland and Labrador, and Halifax Regional Municipality in Nova Scotia. Bell's 5G+ promises faster and more responsive service for an exceptional mobile experience.

Bell Fibre Footprint

Bell also highlighted that it expanded to an additional 854,000 locations (new direct fibre connections) in 2022, driving its highest annual retail Internet net activations in 16 years. For 2023, Bell plans to expand its fibre footprint to another 650,000 locations and will continue investing in expanding 5G and 5G+ networks as well. Bell also stated that 80% of its planned broadband internet buildout program is now completed.