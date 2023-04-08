Zain Jordan Selects Nokia for Nationwide 5G

Nokia, the Finnish telecommunications equipment and technology company, has secured a multi-year deal with Zain Jordan to provide 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment throughout Jordan. The partnership is aimed at supporting the digital transformation of the country by offering advanced 5G services with improved connectivity and capacity to customers.

Nokia to Deploy Latest Generation Equipment

As part of the agreement, Nokia will deploy the latest generation of its AirScale Baseband, Massive MIMO radios, and Remote Radio Head products to over 3,000 sites nationwide. These latest generation products are all powered by Nokia's energy-efficient ReefShark System on Chip (SoC) technology and are designed to provide superior coverage and capacity.

Nokia will also upgrade Existing 4G along with 5G Deployment

In addition to deploying 5G, Nokia will also upgrade Zain's existing 4G infrastructure. The deployment of 5G is expected to accelerate the growth of new technologies and industries in Jordan, contributing to the country's economic growth and development.

Nokia and Zain Jordan's Longstanding Partnership

Nokia has a longstanding partnership with Zain across several territories, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The deal is expected to be completed during 2023, with the majority of the deployment scheduled to take place during the year.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Zain Jordan on this project to modernize their complete Radio Access Network and introduce 5G technology, and by doing so, support the Jordanian Government's digital transformation objectives. The deployment of 5G is expected to stimulate the incubation and growth of new technologies and industries," said Nokia in a statement released on Saturday, April 08.

Partnership to Usher in New Era of Connectivity

The partnership between Nokia and Zain Jordan is set to usher in a new era of connectivity, paving the way for a more prosperous and technologically advanced Jordan.

Zain is a leading mobile voice and data services operator with operations in 7 Middle Eastern and African countries, providing mobile voice and data services to over 52.4 million active individual and business customers as of December 31, 2022.