Zain Bahrain Trials Enhanced Voice Service With Ericsson

Zain Bahrain, in collaboration with Ericsson, has become the first operator in the Kingdom to complete Enhanced Voice Services (EVS) trials, which enable the highest quality mobile phone calls with Super HD Voice quality on the latest smartphones.

High Quality Voice Services

Zain Bahrain is committed to enhancing the lives of its customers by pushing the boundaries of innovation and introducing the latest technologies. The company's introduction of the EVS service is another demonstration of its commitment to offering high-quality services to its customers.

According to the statement by the company, "This is another first feature across the Kingdom. Zain Bahrain's new Enhanced Voice Service (EVS) will deliver the highest mobile voice quality to customers, enabling them to enjoy the best-sounding calls on their smartphones. As consumers demand more from their smart devices and from our networks, we are committed to ensure that that all our consumers benefit from the latest technology solutions."

True to Life Sound Quality

The new EVS service will deliver a broader audio bandwidth, resulting in a richer and more true-to-life sound with significantly reduced background noise. Customers will be able to hear the difference with pristine-sounding conversations that are significantly clearer and more natural sounding than standard mobile voice calls.

With this, Zain Bahrain becomes the first operator in the Kingdom to successfully trial Enhanced Voice Services (EVS) - Super HD Voice quality. Zain Bahrain's new Enhanced Voice Service provides a revolutionary feature for customers seeking an improved mobile phone call experience, showcasing the company's commitment to innovation and its drive to deliver exceptional services to its customers.

Zain Markets

Zain is a leading mobile voice and data services operator with operations in 7 Middle Eastern and African countries, including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Sudan, South Sudan, and Morocco, providing a comprehensive range of mobile voice and data services to over 52.4 million active individual and business customers as of December 31, 2022.