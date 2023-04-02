Etisalat by e& Partners With Microsoft to Integrate GPT in Products

e& will integrate Microsoft Azure OpenAI's GPT to improve operations and customer service. The first phase of deployment will focus on integrating Azure OpenAI Service capabilities into e&'s internal operations. Additionally, e& plans to leverage Azure OpenAI Service for media industry. The collaboration aims to create new solutions and accelerate value creation for businesses.

Highlights

  • Etisalat by e& will integrate GPT in internal operations during phase one.
  • Integration aims to improve customer service and products, elevate employee experience.
  • Testing GPT service with the aim of revolutionising the media industry.

As part of the existing partnership with Microsoft, Etisalat by e& announced the integration of Microsoft Azure OpenAI's GPT to improve its internal operations and customer service. Additionally, e& plans to leverage Azure OpenAI Service for the media industry in daily tasks. The collaboration aims to create new solutions and accelerate value creation for businesses.

First in the MENA region to use GPT

With this, e& has become one of the first digital conglomerates in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to use GPT capabilities in Azure OpenAI Service, marking a significant step in using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the telecom sector. The integration is aimed at improving e&'s customer service and products.

Optimize internal Operations using AI

The partnership between e& and Microsoft aims to leverage the latest AI advancements to enhance overall performance, optimize internal operations, including HR, and improve the customer experience. In addition, the company aims to enhance decision-making and streamline its operations using AI technology.

First Phase of Deployment

During the First phase of deployment, Etisalat by e& intends to integrate Azure OpenAI Service capabilities into its internal operations, such as HR chatbot and decision-making processes. The integration is expected to reduce daily operations' time and effort, improve key performance indicators (KPIs), and enable the company to make faster and more informed decisions.

Leveraging AI in Media Industry

Etisalat by e& will also leverage Azure OpenAI service targetting Media Industry. Using OpenAI Service, media professionals, including editors, can leverage AI tool that can help streamline their everyday tasks, such as content creation, editing, translation, and publication. This allows them to focus on creative tasks and improve the quality of their work.

In 2022, e& and Microsoft entered a long-term strategic collaboration to enhance e&'s customers' lives and advance the digitalization journey of enterprises.

Etisalat by e& announce first 5G SatComs in the UAE

Earlier in March, etisalat by e& announced the implementation of the Eutelsat Quantum satellite solution, becoming the first telco in the country to expand 5G network capabilities over a software-defined satellite giving customers access to high speeds, enhanced coverage and scalability to meet future demands for high bandwidth applications.

Recent Comments

Expert Opinion

