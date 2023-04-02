Etisalat by e& Partners With Microsoft to Integrate GPT in Products

As part of the existing partnership with Microsoft, Etisalat by e& announced the integration of Microsoft Azure OpenAI's GPT to improve its internal operations and customer service. Additionally, e& plans to leverage Azure OpenAI Service for the media industry in daily tasks. The collaboration aims to create new solutions and accelerate value creation for businesses.

First in the MENA region to use GPT

With this, e& has become one of the first digital conglomerates in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to use GPT capabilities in Azure OpenAI Service, marking a significant step in using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the telecom sector. The integration is aimed at improving e&'s customer service and products.

Optimize internal Operations using AI

The partnership between e& and Microsoft aims to leverage the latest AI advancements to enhance overall performance, optimize internal operations, including HR, and improve the customer experience. In addition, the company aims to enhance decision-making and streamline its operations using AI technology.

First Phase of Deployment

During the First phase of deployment, Etisalat by e& intends to integrate Azure OpenAI Service capabilities into its internal operations, such as HR chatbot and decision-making processes. The integration is expected to reduce daily operations' time and effort, improve key performance indicators (KPIs), and enable the company to make faster and more informed decisions.

Leveraging AI in Media Industry

Etisalat by e& will also leverage Azure OpenAI service targetting Media Industry. Using OpenAI Service, media professionals, including editors, can leverage AI tool that can help streamline their everyday tasks, such as content creation, editing, translation, and publication. This allows them to focus on creative tasks and improve the quality of their work.

In 2022, e& and Microsoft entered a long-term strategic collaboration to enhance e&'s customers' lives and advance the digitalization journey of enterprises.

