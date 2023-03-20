Etisalat by e& and Cyberint Partner to Enhance Cyber Security

Etisalat by e&, the UAE telecom brand of e&, and Cyberint announced a partnership to strengthen Cyber Security infrastructure with real-time intelligence and monitoring solutions. Cybersecurity is important because it helps protect sensitive information and systems from unauthorised access, theft, damage, and disruption. With the increasing use of technology in our daily lives and the growing amount of valuable information stored online, the risks of cyber threats have become more significant.

Partnership with Cyberint

Also Read: Etisalat by e& Launches 5G SA in UAE

This deal between Etisalat by e& and Cyberint comes at a time when cyber threats are increasing in the telecommunications sector, largely due to factors such as the use of legacy technology, large attack surfaces, and the valuable information handled.

Cyberint CEO Yochai Corem said: "No enterprise wants to wait until its information is compromised or its service impacted to take action against cyber criminals, yet many companies remain vulnerable.

"We are proud to be selected by Etisalat by e& and further support the digital transformation program. Our agreement with Etisalat by e& shows that forward-looking companies, especially those in critical verticals such as telecom, are taking action and turning the tables on cybercriminals."

Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Etisalat by e& UAE, said: "Working with Cyberint, a reputable cybersecurity partner, reflects our strategy to provide every means to fortify our company's assets, secure our customers' data and inspire confidence in all stakeholders in today's interconnected world.

"At Etisalat by e&, we remain committed to protecting our customers' connectivity through advanced cyber security technologies. Our investment in the latest cybersecurity measures provides a solid layer of protection against the ever-changing cyber threats of the digital age."

Also Read: Etisalat by e& Opts IBM Software for ESG Strategy

Cyberint Argos platform

According to the statement, Cyberint's Argos platform offers real-time threat intelligence and monitoring of external risk exposure customised to Etisalat by e&'s unique attack surface. Cyberint's presence across the open, deep, and dark web bolsters the cyber security of Etisalat by e& bringing top-tier impactful intelligence to stay ahead of emerging threats.

Cyberint will enable Etisalat by e& strengthen its capabilities to actively monitor complex attack surfaces, prioritise risk factors, and take proactive measures against targeted attacks or campaigns before they occur, safeguarding the teleco infrastructure and sensitive data.