DoT Block Lost or Stolen Mobile Service Now Live for All Users in India

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) launched the Central Equipment Identity Registry (CEIR) that connects to the IMEI database of all mobile Operators in India with the aim to curtail the counterfeit mobile phone market and discourage mobile phone theft, protecting consumer interest and facilitate law enforcement authorities for lawful interception. CEIR was first launched in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Goa and Maharashtra on September 13, 2019, followed by Delhi on December 30, 2019.

Central Equipment Identity Registry (CEIR)

CEIR acts as a central system for all network Operators to share blacklisted mobile devices so that devices blacklisted in one network will not work on other networks even if the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card in the device is changed. Any user can use the web portal to block the IMEI of their phone if it has been lost or stolen to prevent misuse.

How to Block a lost or stolen Phone?

The user can block the phone's IMEI by filing a request with the CEIR web portal. A copy of the Police Complaint, Mobile purchase invoice and device details and ID proof are required to register a request to block lost or stolen mobile device.

After the successful submission of blocking, the lost/stolen device is blocked within 24 hours, and it cannot be used on any mobile network across India. A user can unblock the IMEI of their phone only if it has been found by the user by submitting an unblocking request on the portal. Users can navigate to ceir.gov.in to request to block lost or stolen mobile devices.

Initially launched in a few states, CEIR service is now available for mobile phone users across India in all the states. Users can Block Stolen/Lost mobile, Unblock Found mobile, Check Request Status, IMEI Verification and check to Know Your Mobile (KYM) status using the services. The services became available to users across India on March 15, 2023.