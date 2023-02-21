TRAI Issues Recommendations for Improving Digital Connectivity Infrastructure in Buildings

Technological advancements like 4G and 5G and supporting devices and software have revolutionized personal and professional lives and transformed business and governance models worldwide. People of all ages now rely heavily on smart devices for activities such as studying, working, and entertainment. Online services like banking, e-commerce, citizen-centric services, gaming, social networking, and more require reliable digital connectivity. Without connectivity, access to these services is limited or non-existent in many areas. The penetration of digital services and smart devices requires meaningful connectivity rather than mere connectivity.

Recommendations on Rating of Buildings or Areas for Digital Connectivity

TRAI has conducted extensive studies, Analysis, and Open House discussions to assess the quality of connectivity and identify challenges in providing connectivity. Although measures to improve connectivity are fruitful, now there is a need to look after the connectivity for users who prefer to stay connected and work from anywhere, at any time. In addition, with the rollout of 5G services, the need to experience 5G, specifically inside the buildings, has become essential. This is where in-building connectivity or connectivity inside buildings comes into the picture. Now to fill the gap in this area based on extensive comments, and recommendations held with stakeholders, TRAI has released its recommendations on Rating of Buildings or Areas for Digital Connectivity.

Digital Connectivity Infrastructure

These suggestions focus on establishing a framework that integrates Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI) into building development plans, just like other essential building services such as water, electricity, and fire safety systems. Collaboration between Property Managers (such as owners, developers, or builders), service providers, infrastructure providers, DCI Professionals, and urban/local authorities is crucial for co-designing and co-creating DCI alongside building development.

Creation of Job Opportunities and DCI Professionals

This framework will not only create job opportunities for young professionals to become DCI Professionals but also involve them in the design, deployment, and evaluation of Digital Connectivity Infrastructure.

Digital Connectivity Infrastructures in Buildings

TRAI has proposed the addition of a new chapter called 'Digital Connectivity Infrastructures in Buildings' to the Model Building Bye Laws 2016. This would involve modifying and updating existing provisions in the MBBL as an annexure through an addendum titled "Provisions for In-Building Solutions Digital Communication Infrastructure." The Town and Country Planning Organization (TCPO) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) issued the addendum in March 2022.

Building Ratings Based on Digital Connectivity

TRAI emphasized that Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI) built by Property Managers (such as Developers and Builders) in buildings should be available to all service providers in a fair, transparent, non-discriminatory, and non-chargeable manner. The suggestions also involve creating a framework for rating buildings based on their digital connectivity, enhancing their value. TRAI plans to introduce a regulatory framework for rating buildings separately, which will include the issue of rating certification.

