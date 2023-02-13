5G Service Quality Norms in India Needed, TRAI to Take Action

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is soon going to come out with a consultation paper that will talk about the quality of service (QoS) parameters that telecom operators need to meet when it comes to offering 5G services. 5G is already available in many parts of the nation now, but it will still take a lot of time for 5G to become the common technology that consumers use to communicate. 4G QoS parameters are already in place, and the telecom regulator keeps checking the performance of the operators to determine whether they are offering decent services to consumers or not.

For 5G, the QoS parameters would be different, and it makes sense as well. While 5G is also a wireless standard of communication like 4G, the scope of use cases that it can enable are very different. Thus, to ensure that the 5G experience of the consumers is great, TRAI is going to come up with a set of standards that the telecom operators would have to meet. The regulatory body is planning to float a consultation paper on the same in three to four months, said an ET Telecom report.

In addition to 5G, TRAI is also going to review the current standards for 2G/3G and 4G to make the norms more stringent and ensure that the rural parts of the country don't get left out. Since the time 5G started rolling out, consumers have started facing issues such as call drops and interferences in more instances. The telcos said that this is just a short-term issue and would be gone once the smartphones are more optimised to latch on to the 5G networks.

To ensure a great 5G experience for consumers across the nation, there's a serious need for the upgradation of telecom infrastructure. The government is already finding and recommending ways so that more street furniture can be used to deploy small cells by telecom operators.