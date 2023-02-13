iPhone 14 Available at a Very Huge Discount in India

iPhone 14, which is the entry-level iPhone in the iPhone 14 series, is available at one of the largest discounts ever in India. Note that the discount is not available directly on the official website of Apple but on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. iPhone 14 was launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900 with 128GB of internal storage. However, currently, the device is listed at a price of Rs 65,999 on Flipkart. This is a big price cut in just a few months after the launch of the smartphone. It is worth noting that users can get additional discounts if they are eligible for the bank offer.

Read More - 5G Service Quality Norms in India Needed, TRAI to Take Action

The Flipkart page of the device says that users who have an American Express Credit Card, Bank of Baroda credit card, or an IDFC FIRST Bank credit card will be able to get the iPhone 14 at a further discount of Rs 1,000. On top of all this, Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount where users can exchange their old device for a new iPhone and get up to Rs 20,000 off.

It is only the Product Red variant of the iPhone 14 that is available at the price of Rs 65,999. Other colours of the device are available at Rs 66,999. The iPhone 14 is available in three memory variants - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. In case you don't want to spend even this much on a new iPhone, you can also go for the iPhone 13, which is powered by the A15 Bionic chip as well.

Read More - Ericsson Launches 10 New Radios Led by Triple-Band Radio 4485

The iPhone 13 starts at Rs 61,999 on Flipkart. Its base variant also comes with 128GB of internal storage. There are minor differences between the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14. These differences are in the camera department, where the iPhone 14 supports a few extra modes when it comes to recording videos. Otherwise, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 13 are mostly the same.