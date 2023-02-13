TCL Brings Industry First 32-inch Bezel Less Google TV to India

TCL has just introduced new S series Smart TVs in India. The company said that it is introducing the industry's first 32-inch bezel-less Google TV and Android 11 TV. The TVs feature HD resolution with built-in Google Voice Assistant and much more. There are a total of three new Smart TVs announced by the company - S5400 Google TV, S5400A Premium A+ and S5403A that comes with lightweight and compact design for a stylish appeal.

Read More - OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro Launched in India: Specs and Price

TCL said that the S5400 32-inch FHD Google TV would enable customers to discover new movies and TV shows very easily, and users would also be able to add their favourite content to a dedicated library using Google Watchlist. There would also be a Google Kids mode that would ensure that kids get content that is filtered and marked safe for them. There is also a built-in Chromecast that enables the casting of music, apps, and videos from any device directly to the TV.

Read More - Dish TV Set-Top Box Upgrade Details

As mentioned, TCL has launched multiple TVs. The other two TVs apart from the S5400 32-inch are S5403A and S5400A 32 HD Android 11 TVs. These new Smart TVs feature panels that come with A+ HD support to display high-resolution images for an immersive viewing experience. TCL said that the entire lineup of new TVs is powered by Dolby Audio, meaning users can expect a superior sound experience. Each of the newly launched Smart TVs is equipped with a 24W speaker system to create a rich and powerful surround sound experience for the consumers.

Price of the Newly Launched TCL TVs in India

The TCL S5400 Google TV will start at Rs 15,990, while the S5400A and S5403A start at Rs 13,490 and Rs 13,990, respectively. The newly launched TCL's Google TV is available on Amazon, while the other two Android TVs are available on Flipkart.