Dish TV Set-Top Box Upgrade Details

Dish TV has several Set-Top Boxes (STBs) on offer for customers. If you are an existing customer of Dish TV and want to upgrade your Set-Top Box (STB), then you have two great options from Dish TV. You can either go for the DishSMRT Hub or the DishNXT HD. Both these Set-Top Boxes are meant to elevate the kind of entertainment experience you get while watching content on TV. Dish TV is one of the largest DTH (direct-to-home) service providers in India, and its millions of customers would want to switch from the old SD STB they have been using for several years. If you are one of those customers, then pay attention.

Dish TV DishSMRT HUB Upgrade Cost

The DishSMRT Hub is the Android-powered Set-Top Box from Dish TV. Under a special offer, the company is offering it for Rs 1694 to existing customers looking to upgrade. This STB would allow you to watch your favourite OTT content from several platforms. It also has the Google Play Store, through which you can download thousands of applications. Note that the price here doesn't include GST.

Dish TV DishNXT HD Upgrade Cost

Dish TV's DishNXT HD is available for Rs 592 for customers looking to upgrade. Again, the GST will be added during the final billing. Dish TV said that you could save Rs 500 on your existing antenna if you upgrade to the DishNXT HD STB. The HD STB is not much different from the SD STB. The only major difference is in the quality of resolution in which you get to see the content.

If you purchase these STBs on a standalone basis, then the cost will be higher. The DishNXT HD is available for Rs 1540 (excluding taxes), and the DishSMRT Hub is available for Rs 1999 + taxes. Thus, existing customers should look to upgrade instead of buying a new connection separately.