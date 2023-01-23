Azercell Starts 4G Network in Nakhchivan

Azercell, the largest mobile network operator in Azerbaijan, has announced the deployment of a 4G network in Nakhchivan, the capital of the eponymous Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan. Azercell Telekom has started installing the 4G network in Nakhchivan as part of the network modernization and expansion project the telco launched in 2022.

Azercell Trials 5G Network in Baku

Azercell was the first mobile operator in the country to conduct pilot tests for 5G in 2019. In December 2022, Azercell, as part of its goal of "Easing connectivity, empowering lives!" announced the deployment of 5G network in Baku on trial mode. Customers with eligible devices can test 5G speed in the coverage area using their existing data packages. As a part of its special 5G campaign, the telco also announced 5 GB mobile internet for subscribers who test the 5G Network before January 31, 2023. Users with 5G compatible Huawei, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Poco smartphones can trial the 5G services at Fountain Square. Users with Apple and Samsung 5G-compatible smartphones will be able to try high-speed 5G Networks once the manufacturers push out the software update to enable 5G services on their devices.

Azercell introduces eSIM

In December 2022, Azercell launched eSIM as part of its goal to deliver a digital and modern customer experience. The telco also said its eSIM has several layers of integrated security and authentication protocols. In addition, the telco announced that the first change to eSim will be free of charge, and subsequent SIM card changes for any reason will incur regular charges.

Azercell Network Expansion Project

In August last year, Azercell launched a large-scale project on the expansion and modernization of its network, taking the total number of LTE stations of the country's leading mobile operator to above 3,200. With this expansion, the capacity of Azercell's 4G network will increase by 80% in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula and by 75% in other regions across the country. To recollect in 2021, the operator made 4G high-speed mobile Internet (LTE) available in all stations and tunnels of the Baku Metro.

As part of the expansion plans, the telco is deploying more than 300 new and upgrading about 1600 existing base stations throughout Azerbaijan to meet and exceed the rapidly growing expectations of its customers.