Airtel eSIM for Smartphones and Smartwatches: All You Need to Know

Bharti Airtel offers eSIM facility for Smartphones and Smartwatches to experience the advanced technology on Airtel Network. An eSIM is a SIM card that is embedded in a mobile device or smart device without having to use a physical chip-based SIM. So, eSIM replaces a physical SIM card that connects cellular devices to a mobile network. If your smart device supports eSIM, you can switch to eSIM without visiting Airtel Store and enjoy the unique experience eSIM offers.

Airtel eSIM Facility

With Airtel eSIM, you don't need a physical chip-based SIM to connect to Airtel Network. You can upgrade to eSIM anytime if you have an eSIM-featured smart device and email ID registered against the mobile number. An Airtel eSIM works the same way as a regular SIM, but you wouldn't require a physical card.

Unique Features of eSIM

eSIM is an advanced technology designed to replace the physical SIM. As eSIM does not need any removable slot, this saves space in the gadget's design while offering security to the device and the user. As a result, you no longer need to handle a physical SIM card. In addition, eSIM also removes the risk of physically damaging your sim, losing it, or just getting it stolen.

How to Activate your Airtel eSIM

You can download Airtel eSIM (profile) on the device by following the streamlined steps outlined by the telco. You can convert your Airtel Physical SIM to eSIM or existing eSIM to eSIM in just three steps.

Prerequisites: An email ID must be registered against the mobile number you are trying to request eSIM.

Step 1: Requesting QR Code

For initiation of the process, SMS eSIM< >registered email id to 121 a) Valid email id

If your email id is valid, you will receive an SMS from 121 confirming the initiation of the process. You must reply with "1" to confirm the eSIM change request within 60 seconds.

b) Invalid email id

If your email id is invalid, you will receive an SMS from 121 asking you to re-initiate the process with the correct email id, which will also guide you on updating the email id. After receiving the confirmation sent by you for step 2, you will receive another SMS from 121 asking you to provide consent over a call, failing which the SIM change request will get cancelled. Consent and QR Code

After providing your consent on the call, you will receive a final SMS from 121 regarding the QR Code, which you will receive on your registered email id.

Step 2: QR Code received on registered email id after completion of Step 1

If step 1 is successful, you will receive a QR Code on your registered email id. You need to scan the QR Code immediately upon receipt. The eSIM will be activated in approximately 2 hours. During this period, the physical SIM will continue to work.

Step 3: Scan the QR Code received on your registered email id

Follow the instructions and scan the QR code sent on your registered email ID to add an eSIM profile to your device. Once the QR code is scanned, do not delete the eSIM profile from your handset settings. Only once the network from Physical sim goes off the eSIM will start working.

Precaution

If you do not get an email with QR Code within 30 minutes or you abort the scanning process midway, you can click the link received in the email and follow the instructions to avoid disconnection of your physical SIM.

Do not select the "Delete" option from the eSIM settings of your phone, as this will permanently delete the eSIM profile, and you cannot use your number. If you have unknowingly removed it, and your physical SIM is still active, you can follow the instructions by following the link received in the email to avoid disconnection of your physical SIM. In case the physical sim is already deactivated then you need to visit Airtel store for a SIM change.

Please be noted that the QR code scanning process for your eSIM varies from smartphone to smartphone.

Supported Brands

Any device that supports an eSIM feature is compatible with Airtel eSIM, so you need not worry. Apple, Apple Watch, Samsung, Samsung Gear, Google and Motorola Razr devices support when it comes to compatibility of Airtel eSIM. Apart from the above brands, other brands are also adopting eSIM technology, so there is a good chance you can also experience eSIM on those latest devices. You can also navigate to airtel.in/esim for more information.

Airtel 5G Plus

You can enjoy Airtel 5G Plus using Airtel eSIM as well. We were able to successfully latch to Airtel 5G Plus Network on our eSIM without any issues. Customers can experience 5G services on existing data plans until the rollout is complete. Airtel 5G Plus now works on all Android and Apple supported 5G devices.

You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

Conclusion

The eSIM feature provides unique advantages with added security, and if you are thinking of making a switch, we hope this article is of some help. So, go ahead and explore the advanced SIM technology right away by switching to Airtel eSIM.