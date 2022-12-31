Ooredoo Improves Connectivity Across More Areas of Oman

Ooredoo introduces 2G, 3G, and 4G coverage to at least 37 previously uncovered rural sites and remote communities across Oman for the first time by deploying new mobile broadband-capable network sites. This allowed users in 31 other villages throughout Oman to improve their coverage through mobile technologies.

Regulatory Support

Wider access to mobile Internet across Oman has been facilitated with the recent renewal of Ooredoo's license obligation following approval from the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority.

"The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority's framework fosters the expansion of mobile broadband networks to rural and remote areas across Oman."

"This supports our overarching national objective of digital inclusion as aligned with the objectives laid out in the Oman Vision 2040. So far, we have completed 50% of our objective during 2021, and 2022 and work will continue into 2023. We are proud to be bringing our network and affordable quality services to remote areas while complying with regulatory standards," said Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Ooredoo.

Access to Mobile Internet

Students : Students can access content in digitally accessible formats, and the wider coverage, therefore, helps ensure equal access to information and knowledge by students. These mobile technologies support many people in many ways.

: Students can access content in digitally accessible formats, and the wider coverage, therefore, helps ensure equal access to information and knowledge by students. These mobile technologies support many people in many ways. E-Government : Increased mobile Internet adoption helps increase public access to e-Government services.

: Increased mobile Internet adoption helps increase public access to e-Government services. Enterprises: Additionally, small to medium-sized enterprises and home-based entrepreneurs can use mobile services to engage in the digital economy, contributing to diversification, growth, and innovation across various sectors of the national economy.

Also Read: Explained: Differences Between 5G NSA and SA

Home Internet: Ooredoo has Revamped 5G Plans

Ooredoo has upgraded its existing 5G Home Internet plans and added a new one. As a result, Ooredoo is giving customers non-stop data and increased speeds while reducing costs to redefine the customer experience.

5G Plans

Ooredoo 5G plans start from OMR 25 per month for up to 30 Mbps download speed plus 600 GB data. OMR 28 per month plan offers up to 80 (instead of 20) Mbps download speed plus STARZPLAY plus 1500 GB data. OMR 35 per month plan offers up to 200 (instead of 100) Mbps download speed plus STARZPLAY and OSN plus 2000 GB data.

New and current Ooredoo customers will also get a free plug-and-play 5G modem when they sign up for a 24-month contract.

Ooredoo has been crucial in supporting Oman's digital transformation by providing solutions to improve customers' lives in all segments. The telco contributes to the digitalization of Oman's economy and society through its network, technology, and solutions.