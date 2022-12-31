Airtel Prepaid Plans with 3GB Daily Data

Bharti Airtel provides a variety of prepaid recharge options for its customers. Some of these plans have hefty data advantages and are less than Rs 1000 in cost. For those seeking a plan with more data advantages, these plans are decent options. The 3GB daily data prepaid plans from Airtel are listed below, along with plan specifics that are appropriate for those that use a lot of data. So lets take a look.

Airtel Rs 499 Prepaid Plan

The Airtel Rs 499 prepaid plan has a 28-day overall validity and provides 3GB of data per day. The plan includes 100 daily SMS and unlimited voice calls. Once the Fair Usage Policy (FUP) data cap has been reached, the speed will be decreased to 64 Kbps, and if the daily SMS cap of 100 is reached, there will be a charge of Re 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.5 for long-distance SMS. This plan provides 84GB of data in total.

The plan also includes freebies like a free three-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, a free Apollo 24|7 Circle subscription, and access to Hellotunes and Wynkmusic.

Airtel Rs 699 Prepaid Plan

The 56-day total validity of the Airtel Rs 699 prepaid plan includes 3GB of data every day. The benefits of the plan are essentially identical to those of the Rs 499 plan. Unlimited voice calls and 100 daily SMS are included in the Rs 699 plan. After the FUP data has been used up, the speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps. Users would be charged Re 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.5 for STD SMS if their daily limit of 100 SMS has been reached. Apollo 24/7 circle membership, a free Wynk Music subscription, the Xstream App, Hellotunes, and a Rs 100 rebate on FASTag are just a few of the additional perks offered by the package. Furthermore, this plan also comes with a 56-day Amazon Prime Membership.