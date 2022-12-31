Apple to Bring New iPad Pro Models with OLED Display

Two new iPad Pro versions with OLED panels are reportedly being developed by Apple. The new tablets will come in two sizes: a 11.1-inch OLED iPad Pro model and a 13-inch iPad Pro model according to a report by the Cupertino based giant. Additionally, the company is expected to introduce these two OLED iPad Pro models in the first quarter of 2024. In October, Apple introduced two iPad Pro (2022) models with 12.9-inch and 11-inch LCD displays in India.

iPad Pro (2022) Model Specifications and Features

The 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models from Apple, according to analyst Ross Young, will hit the market in the first quarter of 2024. And, the future versions might have bezels that are thinner. The 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro includes a tiny LED display, whereas the 11-inch variant has a conventional LCD screen. If Young's prediction comes true, Apple might guarantee feature parity between the two iPad Pro versions.

In October, Apple revealed new iPad Pro models that were powered by the M2 SoC. The current lineup includes a 12.9-inch model with a Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with a resolution of 2048x2732 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz with ProMotion, as well as an 11-inch model with a Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 1688x2388 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz with ProMotion. They are available with storage capacities of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB.

Although it is unknown if the iPhone manufacturer intends to introduce new, more compact variants next year. Young originally asserted that Apple also intended to release a 14.1-inch iPad Pro model in 2023, but the corporation has already reneged on this assertion. Take this information with a grain of salt for the time being, as the company has not officially confirmed it.