Apple iPhone 13 mini Selling for an Amazing Price on Amazon India

The iPhone 13 mini is now available at Rs 65,900 for the 256GB variant and Rs 94,900 for the 512GB model. It also comes in four colours on Amazon for customers to choose from: Red, Blue, Midnight and Pink. The original price of these models is Rs 74,900 (256GB) and Rs 94,900 (512GB). This phone is perfect for people who wish to have all the features of an iPhone but in a compact size. Though, if one is switching from an Andriod, they might have to purchase other accessories, such as the headsets and the charger, separately.

Why buy from Amazon?

The Apple iPhone 13 mini is available with great discounts on Amazon right now. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option on select bank cards. The Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card offers the customer two EMI plans (one of 3 months and one of 6 months). Another EMI option is for HDFC Bank Credit Card holders, which offers them an EMI plan of 6 months. Upon exchanging, customers might get up to Rs13,300 off. Amazon also provides customers with a bank offer which gives 10% instant discounts of up to Rs 1000 on AU Small Finance Bank Credit Card with a minimum purchase value of Rs 5000.

Other variants, such as the Apple iPhone 13, are also available on Amazon at great discounts. Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) is being offered at a 13% discount, i.e. Rs 69,900, and the Apple iPhone 13 (256GB) is being offered at an 11% discount, i.e. Rs 79,900. Both of these variants also have a No Cost EMI option along with an exchange offer and instant discounts on specific bank cards.

Apple iPhone 13 mini and Apple iPhone 13 specifications

The Apple iPhone 13 mini is powered by Apple A15 Bionic SoC, and it has iOS 15 as its operating software out of the box. As for the build of the iPhone, the mini comes with an aluminium mid-frame with glass front and back, along with a Ceramic Shield for glass protection. The dimensions of this phone are 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.65 mm, and is a lightweight phone weighing just 141 grams. It has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with a 2,532 x 1,170 resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The primary rear camera is 12MP wide-angle, and the secondary rear camera is 12MP Ultra-wide angle, and the front camera is of 12MP as well. The iPhone 13 mini has a battery capacity of 2,406mAh and also comes with the standard lightning port.

The Apple iPhone 13 shares almost the same features as the Apple iPhone 13 mini; it has the same build material and the same Apple A15 Bionic SoC. Though it is different in terms of its dimensions, which are 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm and is a bit heavier, weighing 174 grams. The display is a 6.1? Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 2,532 x 1,170 resolution and a 60hz refresh rate. It has a battery capacity of 3,095 mAh and comes with the standard lightning port.