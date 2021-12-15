iOS 15.2 Rolled Out, Key Features Listed

Apple has added a new feature specific to iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max in terms of camera. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max users can control Macro photo mode by shifting to the ultra-wide lens to capture macro photos and videos. The new iOS 15.2 update also brings SharePlay to all eligible Mac devices.

Highlights:

  • Apple Privacy Report shows how often apps access personal information.
  • Communication safety feature warns children while receiving or sending photos containing nudity.
  • Apple SharePlay is now available to all eligible Mac devices.

iOS 15.2

Apple iPhone users can now download the new iOS 15.2. The latest version brings updates for Apple Music, Privacy reports, iMessage and more.

In terms of privacy, App Privacy Report is enhanced to include information about the frequency of how often the phone’s apps have accessed the user’s location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts, app’s network activity, etc., during the last seven days.

The users can subscribe to the Apple Music Voice plan starting at Rs 49. The subscription enables users to access songs, playlists and stations in Apple Music. Subscription to the plan is also made easy. Users can ask Siri to start the trial, which will initiate the subscription procedures. The user may ask Siri to suggest Music-based on the user’s history and likes.

Apple Adds Legacy Contacts Feature

Another feature addition is Digital Legacy, allowing users to add someone they trust as legacy contacts. Such added legacy contacts can access the user’s iCloud account and personal information in the event of the user’s death.

There is a communication safety feature integrated on iMessage in iOS 15.2. The communication safety feature of the new OS provides parents with the ability to turn on warnings for kids when they receive or send photos containing nudity.

Apple has added a new feature specific to iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max in terms of camera. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max users can control Macro photo mode by shifting to the ultra-wide lens to capture macro photos and videos.

Photo Memory is now redesigned with a new interface, adding new animation, transition styles and multiple collages.

The new iOS 15.2 update also brings SharePlay to all eligible Mac devices. SharePlay allows the users on the video call to share songs on Apple Music, watch TV or movie with a group of family or friends. They can also share their screen and browse together.

In Car Play, the city map is improved in Apple Maps with details like turning lanes, central reservations, cycle lanes, and pedestrian crossings for supported cities.

The OS update has also fixed some bugs for Mac, especially in Trackpad and screen saver issues.

