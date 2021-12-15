Flipkart Partners Shark Tank India for Driving Entrepreneurship

Flipkart, one of the major e-commerce retailers in India, has partnered with Sony Entertainment’s Shark Tank India. This partnership is in line with the e-commerce giant’s mission of proactively scaling entrepreneurship in the country. Shark Tank is a globally popular show that’s made for startups and entrepreneurs to come and showcase their business for getting an investment/funding.

Shark Tank India will premiere on December 20, 2021, and will air every day (Monday-Friday) on Sony Entertainment Television from 9 PM onwards.

Flipkart Sellers to Get Opportunity for Showcasing Their Business for Getting Investment

Under the partnership, Flipkart sellers will get an opportunity to come to Shark Tank India and pitch their business to the Sharks (Investors) for seeking potential investments and new partnerships.

At the same time, many Shark Tank India entrepreneurs and participants will also get an opportunity to feature their products on the platform of Flipkart. This will give them access to showcase their products to millions of Indians that use the platform to order products.

This will be the first season of Shark Tank India, and it looks like a good partnership between the two companies (Flipkart and Sony Pictures Networks India). It will help both the companies in getting access to more eyeballs with an opportunity to upsell their products and advertisements.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart, said that this partnership allows the company to move towards its vision of encouraging, building, and nurturing entrepreneurship in India.

Sandeep Mehrotra, Head – Ad Sales, Network Channels, Sony Pictures, said that they are delighted to partner with Flipkart as it is a company that is like-minded and open to innovative solutions which help in driving their proposition further.

Shark Tank India might play a pivotal role in propelling the entrepreneurial mindset of the youth and the seasoned business professionals in the country. The show is a proven format of success, with the Shark Tank U.S. attracting global eyeballs, including India.