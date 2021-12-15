Tata Sky Classic TV Launched for Bringing Magic of 90’s Back

Tata Sky, the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in the country has launched a new service namely ‘Tata Sky Classic TV’. The service is aimed at people who are fans of TV shows from the ’80s and ’90s. To rekindle the love people once had for the old shows, Tata Sky has introduced the Tata Sky Classic TV. It will transport the people using the services of Tata Sky to the golden era of Indian television. The service bouquet will offer users a mix of shows that were not just popular but set a benchmark in the world of television soaps in India.

The campaign for the new service has been kicked off by Tata Sky by roping in Neena Gupta.

Tata Sky Classic TV to Have an Exclusive Chat Show

Tata Sky Classic TV is going to come with an exclusive chat show for the users. It will be hosted by Vishal Malhotra. The chat show is going to be titled ‘Boobaroo With Star’ and it will feature Vishal Malhotra engaging in friendly banter with stalwarts such as Seema Pahwa, Ashok Saraf, Sudha Chandran, Suchitra Pillai, and more.

Tata Sky said that the service will be powered by Shemaroo Entertainment and it is completely ads free and will also be available for viewing anytime on the Tata Sky Mobile app. The Tata Sky Classic TV also becomes the first service for curating and offering all the classic content together on the televisions.

Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial Officer and Content Officer, Tata Sky, said that Tata Sky Classic TV will bring a completely new facet of entertainment for the company’s subscribers and Neena Gupta is the perfect ambassador for the service. Puri also recognised the value that Shemaroo Entertainment brings to the table. Shemaroo is an expert in genres across TV shows and movies and has already been powering Tata Sky Classic Cinema.