Portronics Launches Sound Slick III Soundbar in India for Rs 4199

Portronics, a leading consumer electronics and gadgets brand that emerged from India, has just launched a new soundbar in India, namely ‘Sound Slick III’. After seeing a great response to the Pure Sound Series, the company is bringing yet another soundbar into the market of India. The product has been made with a special focus on the quality of music it delivers yet keeping it very affordable at the same time.

Portronics Sound Slick III Soundbar Specifications

The Portronics Sound Slick III comes with support for deep bass, excellent vocals, and crisp highs to deliver high quality and fun audio experience to the users. There are two driver units inside the speakers that produce a high-quality 80W sound output, delivering a 3D-like surround sound experience.

The new soundbar from Portronics is designed to sound not only great but also look great in your house. The Sound Slick III comes with a premium finish that is going to add to the beauty of your living room or bedroom, wherever you decide to keep it.

This soundbar can connect with Bluetooth 5.0 and is very compatible with a range of products, including laptops, TVs, tablets, smartphones, and more products. There is also a USB port with MP3/WMA dual formats decoding support for people who just like to plug their device into the soundbar and play music.

The Sound Slick III is very easy to carry since it weighs only 1.85 Kg, lighter than some of the laptops in the market. The wireless connectivity range of this soundbar from Portronics is 10 metres, which is not that great, but it will suffice.

The Sound Slick III will be available for consumers at Rs 4199 through the company’s official website along with Amazon India’s website and other online as well as offline stores in India. The product is available in a single Black colour option and will come with a 12 months warranty from the date of purchase.