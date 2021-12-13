Amazon Prime Available at Offer Price for the Last Time Today

Amazon Prime, one of the most popular e-commerce services, is available at an offer price for the last time today. The company is charging the price structure of Amazon Prime in India starting December 14, 2021. The new prices will be up to 50% more expensive than the current prices. So if you are someone who has been contemplating getting an Amazon Prime subscription, now would be the right time. Here are all the details that you should know about Amazon Prime’s new subscription prices.

Amazon Prime to be Available at Rs 1499 from December 14, 2021

For the yearly Amazon Prime plan, users currently need to pay Rs 999. But that will soon change to Rs 1499, which is effectively a 50% hike in tariffs. Further, the monthly plan, which is available at Rs 129 currently, will be available at Rs 179, while the quarterly plan that is currently available at Rs 329 will cost Rs 459.

Amazon India hasn’t commented on why it is increasing the cost of Prime subscription, but the changes are definitely coming. The same has been updated on the website page of the company. Amazon Prime is very popular because of the value that it offers to customers.

With a single Amazon Prime subscription, users get access to Prime Music, Prime Video, Audible, and more. The company said that it will still keep offering users the Prime Youth offer. The only thing is, it will be less affordable starting December 14, 2021.

Today is the last day that Indian users can get the Amazon Prime subscription on offer prices. The offer prices will be discontinued on December 13 at 11:59 PM. The benefits of the Prime subscription aren’t changing; only its price will be affected in India. Amazon Prime has been in India for years now and has changed the way people shop online and consume content through its several mobile applications.