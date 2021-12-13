iQOO 9 Series Said to Feature 120W Fast-Charging

iQOO 9 series is expected to make its way to the market in January 2022. A lot of specifications about the smartphone have already been making rounds online. But in a recent development, tipster ‘Panda is Bald’ has shared the battery details and charging capacity of the smartphone. According to the tipster, the iQOO 9 series would feature a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast-charging. This should be the same for both the expected smartphones in the series, including the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro.

iQOO 9 Series Expected Specifications

The iQOO 9 series is expected to come with a second-generation independent display chip that should enhance the visual experience for the users. Further, the smartphones in the series are expected to come with dual-speakers, dual-pressure sensitive shoulder buttons, and dual x-axis linear motors.

The vanilla iQOO 9 is expected to feature an AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone might also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, the iQOO 9 series is expected to come with an enhanced heat dissipation system.

Since both the devices in the series would be the flagships smartphones from the company, both are said to come running with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1. In the camera department, the iQOO 9 series is also expected to feature a micro-gimbal PTZ camera.

In other news, the iQOO Neo5s is going to launch on December 20, 2021, which is not very far now. The smartphone is expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and an FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The device might feature up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Further, the iQOO Neo5s might run on OriginOS Ocean UI.

It will be interesting to see what the iQOO 9 series actually holds for the fans of the company. There are no hints about when the device will make its way to India.