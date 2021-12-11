Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Found to be Over-Heating

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 was announced a few days back. It is the flagship chipset from Qualcomm that will power Android smartphones in 2022. Much recently, the Motorola Edge X30 became the first smartphone in the world to sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1. In recent developments, the Motorola Edge X30 was found to be over-heating.

A popular tipster known as Ice Universe tweeted that during the extreme test of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1, the Moto smartphone over-heated. The tipster said that 2022 might be a very hot year for Android smartphones.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Details

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 was launched in place of the expected Snapdragon 898 SoC for powering the flagship Android smartphones of 2022. The Snapdragon 888 SoC that was announced for the flagship devices of 2021 was built on the 5nm process, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 is built on the 4nm process.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen1 is 10% faster than the Snapdragon 888 SoC. But the overheating issues are also more in the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm. The Snapdragon 888 is also over-heated sometimes, but according to the claim from Ice Universe, the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 appears to be severely over-heating.

The tipster didn’t say or hint about how the test was conducted and what the device had to endure but only said that asked the users to be prepared for all the overheating issues that they might face with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1.

Many flagship smartphones from OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, and more are expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 in the year ahead. Thus, long hours of gaming or video recording would make the Android flagships of 2022 over-heat. The 4nm process means that the chipset has shrunk further than what the 5nm process SoC was built like. Hopefully, Qualcomm can find a way to resolve the issue soon, and the flagship Android experience for 2022 doesn’t go down the drain.