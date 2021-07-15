Android 12 Beta 3 Released, Featuring Much Awaited Scrolling Screenshots

It seems that Google is rapidly working on improving the latest version of Android, Android 12, as it has received its third beta after the release of the second Android 12 beta not too long ago.

In relation to Android 12’s update timeline, this marks the third update and, it is quite important as it is the last build prior to the OS hitting platform stability, expected later in the fall.

This effectively means that this should be the last major update haul before Google starts focusing on all the feedback and questions, so as to improve the final build.

Whilst at first glance the latest version of Android 12’s beta seems to lack as many new features as the second beta, there are some useful upgrades, including support for scrolling screenshots, something that users have been asking for.

Google’s third Android 12 Beta brings loads of new features

When it comes to the specifics, in Android 12 beta 3, Google will finally support native scrolling screenshots, which will allow the user to easily capture long threads or a wide range of app-related content, all of which can be done by pressing the new Capture More option that appears after taking a screenshot.

Developers too have some good news, as Google has stated that scrolling screenshots should be able to work in most apps without the need to make changes to the app’s code.

Another important and notable improvement in the third Android 12 beta is the inclusion of an on-device search engine called AppSearch, which can allow the user to search apps easily and find data present in your phone without having to sacrifice security.

The auto-rotate display function should also be faster and responsive, as it will now employ the services of your phone’s front-facing camera for greater response times.

Gamers too have something to be excited about, with files of games that weigh over 5GB, such as the new XCOM 2 collection, as the third beta brings a feature that will let the user play compatible games before the download is complete.

Developers will be required to integrate their game within Google’s Play Asset Delivery system, but it should reduce the waiting time to try out a new game.

To top it all off, the latest beta brings multiple tweaks and API changes for the developers, some of which include a new privacy indicator API for Android 12’s camera as well as microphone usage indicators. New Game Mode APIs too make an appearance, for proper and enhanced tuning of an app’s performance.

In case you were wondering, you can download the third beta of Android 12 by enrolling an eligible device to Google’s beta preview program or flashing Android 12 manually and, if you already have it installed, this update should show up as a basic OTA update.